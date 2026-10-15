Justin's Forecast: Chilly Start, Windy Today, Tonight, Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Grab a jacket - readings are in the 50s in Las Vegas and north winds are developing at 15-25 mph. A Wind Advisory starts at 8 a.m. for areas south and west of Las Vegas.

AFTERNOON: Expect northeast breezes at 20-30 mph, sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

EVENING: Readings drop from the 70s into the 60s this evening as winds stay up at 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 60s with north winds at 10-20 mph toward sunrise.

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Friday sees continued north winds with gusts of 20-30 mph with 60s early and daytime highs in the low 80s.

The weekend ahead looks superb: light winds with daytime highs in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday alongside mostly sunny conditions.

Rain chances pick up next Tuesday (especially late) and Wednesday as a system comes in from the northwest with 0.25" of rain. Highs drop from the mid 70s Tuesday to 70° Wednesday to the 60s next Thursday.