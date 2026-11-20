LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Clear and chilly with wake-up temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s as southwest breezes diminish.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s alongside light winds.

EVENING: Partly cloudy and cold. Readings fall from the 50s to the 40s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Clearing sky late, lows in the low 40s in Las Vegas but upper 30s in some colder neighborhoods.

Saturday and Sunday start in the low 40s in Las Vegas with upper 30s in colder neighborhoods. Highs are limited to the upper 50s each weekend afternoon. Winds will be light. High clouds increase Saturday afternoon and night, with partly cloudy conditions Sunday.

Evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s Friday and Saturday with calm, dry conditions. Tire traction may be a consideration during the F1 qualifying session Friday (8-9 p.m.) and the Las Vegas Grand Prix Saturday (8-10 p.m.) due to the chilly weather.

Monday and Tuesday look mostly sunny with highs near 60° and light breezes. Similar chilly nights and early mornings in the low-to-mid 40s continue next week.

Look for highs in the low-to-mid 60s each afternoon Wednesday, Thanksgiving Thursday, and Black Friday.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.