Justin's Forecast: Chance of Storms Today, Breezy and Cooler

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Stray shower or storm chance near 20%-30% with temperatures in the 60s and southwest breezes at 10-20 mph.

AFTERNOON: Passing thunderstorms may contain hail and 60 mph wind gusts, but brief heavy downpours with lightning will be main impact. The chance in any one spot for rain is 60%. Southwest gusts hit 25 mph while highs remain in the low 70s.

EVENING: The chance for showers and storms lifts northeast of Las Vegas, while southwest winds linger at 10-20 mph with readings in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 50s late with a clearing sky and 5-15 mph breezes.

Readings drop to the 50s early Friday, teeing up a stretch of cooler nights and early mornings moving forward.

Sunshine looks widespread Friday and beyond.

Saturday morning delivers north breezes at 15-25 mph, and the afternoon sees breezes linger at 10-20 mph. Sunday looks fairly calm. We'll wake up to the 50s each weekend morning with low 70s each afternoon.

Similar cool air remains in place through the first half of next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" to "low" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in 30 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.