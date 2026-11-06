Justin's Forecast: Breezy Today, Nice Weekend Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Chilly temperatures in the 50s at sunrise with north winds of 15-25 mph in the north valley. Readings reach the 60s by 9 a.m. as breezes continue.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and breezy with 15-25 mph lingering winds and highs in the low 70s.

EVENING: Sunset is at 4:40 p.m. and readings will drop to the 50s by 9 p.m. as north winds linger at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 50s with a clear sky and north winds at 5-15 mph.

The weekend looks great: wake-up temperatures in the 50s will give way to highs in the low 70s each afternoon. Lots of sun across the weekend, with gusts of 15 mph Saturday and 10 mph Sunday.

Next week remains in the low-to-mid 70s with sun and high clouds Monday and Tuesday. A few shower chances get going next Friday (10%) and Saturday, and Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday deliver 20% opportunities.

Highs are limited to the 60s Sunday into the following week due to the weather pattern shift. Rainfall amounts appear light with this system.

Snowy peak video and viewer question

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Elm, chenopods, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.