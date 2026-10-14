Justin's Forecast: Breezy and Cool Today, Windy Thursday Through Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Grab a jacket - readings are in the 50s in Las Vegas with north winds at 15-25 mph.

AFTERNOON: Expect northeast breezes at 10-20 mph, sunshine, and highs in the low 70s, which is nearly 10° below-average for mid-October.

EVENING: Readings drop to the 60s after sunset with a clear sky and light winds.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 50s with north winds at 10-20 mph toward sunrise.

Thursday starts off in the mid 50s with north winds at 15-25 mph and we expect winds at 20-30 mph during the daytime as highs reach the upper 70s.

Thursday night remains windy (20-30 mph) which will keep lows in the low 60s.

Friday sees continued north winds with gusts of 35 mph in the morning and 25 mph in the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with daytime highs in the low 80s.

The weekend ahead looks superb: light winds with daytime highs in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday alongside mostly sunny conditions.

Breezes pick up next Tuesday (30 mph gusts) as a 20% shower chance materializes.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in 30 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good the next few days.