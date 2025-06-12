Hot and Breezy Thursday

Warm and breezy through this evening with gusts around 25 mph. Winds will taper off later tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s. Mostly sunny, breezy at times in the afternoons and warm nights with lows in the 70 and 80s. Triple digits the next 7 days, but not expecting to tie or break records. Hot Father's Day weekend 107 on Saturday and 108 on Sunday. Still sunny and hot next week (104-106).