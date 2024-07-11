Historic Heat Wave Will Continue Through Friday

Las Vegas reached 118 breaking the previous record of 117. High pressure will continue to remain over the region and we could break more records the next couple of days. Slight cool down comes our way by the weekend as monsoon moisture moves into the region. We have slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in Las Vegas. Highs will reach into the 109-113.
Posted at 11:09 PM, Jul 10, 2024
