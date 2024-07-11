Watch Now
Historic Heat Wave Will Continue Through Friday

Posted at 11:09 PM, Jul 10, 2024

Las Vegas reached 118 breaking the previous record of 117. High pressure will continue to remain over the region and we could break more records the next couple of days. Slight cool down comes our way by the weekend as monsoon moisture moves into the region. We have slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in Las Vegas. Highs will reach into the 109-113.

