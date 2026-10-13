Highs in the 60s with a chance of showers and storms tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 53 ° Winds: SW 10-15

TUESDAY: Slight chance of showers and storms High: 67° Winds: NW 10-20 G 25

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 72° Winds: NE 5-15 G 20



Monday’s Haiku

Cool and quiet night

Chance of showers tomorrow

Highs in the sixties

Scattered showers and storms around the region this evening. Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the low 50s. Slight chance of showers and storms on Tuesday. A cool day with highs only in the upper 60s. Dry weather returns on Wednesday as the system moves out of the region with highs in the low 70s. Windier conditions later this week with gusts around 40 mph. Highs in the 70s and 80s this week.

