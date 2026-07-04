Guy's 'Fourth'-cast: Temps near 105° for Independence Day in Las Vegas

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s

FOURTH OF JULY MORNING: Temperatures warm into the 90s by 9 a.m., near triple digits by noon with light breezes — bring lots of water and sunscreen if you're heading to a parade!

FIREWORKS FORECAST: Temps dip below triple digits by sunset but will still be warm, in the mid to upper 90s with some breezes possible

SUNDAY: Very similar forecast to Independence Day — temps in near 105° with lots of sunshine

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to warm back above normal, will be at or above 110° by the middle of the week

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Happy Independence Day Weekend!

We're getting ready to ring in America's 250th birthday with hot and dry weather across Southern Nevada, so make sure to stay extra hydrated while you're at your Fourth of July celebrations!

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-triple digits, with a forecast high each day of 104° at Reid Airport — our normal high for the next several days is 104°, so that's exactly where we should be!

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s over the next two nights, with breezy winds possible at times throughout the weekend.

Saturday will be perfect for whatever you have planned for Independence Day!

If you're heading to the Summerlin Fourth of July Parade or another parade around the valley, Saturday morning will see temperatures in the 80s once the sun rises, quickly warming into the mid to upper 90s before noon.

Our fireworks forecast is looking extremely favorable, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and light breezes possible.

Humidity levels are expected to remain in the single digits throughout the weekend, so please exercise caution when using fireworks — even the "safe and sane" ones — barbecuing or recreating of any kind, as fire danger remains extremely high across our region. Even though we don't have any fire alerts in place, that doesn't mean fire danger doesn't exist!

WATCH|Before the heat: The July flood that rocked Las Vegas in 1975

Before the heat: The July flood that rocked Las Vegas in 1975

The extreme heat plaguing family and friends across much of the country this week and into the weekend will finally let up a tad as we roll into next week, but then it'll be our turn — a massive area of high pressure will continue to build across the Southwestern U.S. as the week continues, which will bring our temperatures well above normal, at or above 110° by the middle of the week.

Have a great, SAFE Fourth of July holiday!