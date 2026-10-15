Gusty North Winds Return Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 56 ° Winds: NW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 78° Winds: NE 15-20 G 30

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 81° Winds: NE 15-25 G 40



Wednesday’s Haiku

Fifties overnight

Sunny skies highs near eighty

Gusty northeast winds

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Strong northeast winds return on Thursday as a weather system moves into the region bringing gusts 30-40 mph. Highs will reach into the upper 70s on Thursday. Windy conditions continue on Friday with highs in the low 80s. Pleasant weather this weekend with lighter winds and highs in the upper 70s. Another chance of rain arrives next week.