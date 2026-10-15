Gusty North Winds Continue in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 65 ° Winds: N 15-20 G 30

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 81° Winds: NE 15-25 G 35

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 78° Winds: N 5-10



Thursday’s Haiku

Sixties late tonight

Sunny and windy Friday

Highs around eighty

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Strong northeast winds continue tonight and Friday as an area of low pressure remains over the region into bringing gusts 30-40 mph. Highs will reach into the low 80s on Friday. Pleasant weather this weekend with lighter winds and highs in the upper 70s. Cool temperatures with another chance of rain next week. We’ll keep you posted.

