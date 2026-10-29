Dry and Mild Tomorrow, Chance of Rain on the Way

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low: 59 ° Winds: S 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy High: 76° Winds: E 5-10

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers High: 74° Winds: SE 5-10



Wednesday’s Haiku

More clouds overnight

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday

Seasonable temps

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild on Thursday. Slight chance of showers starting on Friday and continues Saturday and as an area of low pressure moves in, but there will be dry periods. Slight chance of showers around trick or treating time. Rain chances increase late Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll keep you posted. Cooler temperatures next week with highs in the upper 60s.