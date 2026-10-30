Chance of Showers This Halloween Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low: 60° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers & storms High: 73° Winds: S 5-10

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers High: 71° Winds: SE 5-10



Thursday’s Haiku

Mostly cloudy night

Slight chance of storms tomorrow

Below normal temps

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows around 60° Slight chance of showers and storms on Friday as an area of low pressure moves in. Slight chance of showers on Saturday (Halloween) during trick or treating . Rain chances increase late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs in the 70s and 60s as we head into November.