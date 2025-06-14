Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Extreme Heat This Father's Day Weekend

Extreme Heat This Father's Day Weekend
Posted

Light winds, clear skies with lows in the 70s and low 80s tonight. Hotter this Father’s Day weekend with highs reaching 107–108° and breezy at times. Gusts around 20 mph. Extreme Heat Warning on Sunday 10am-10pm. 
Dry with triple digit heat will continue next week 105-108. We'll be 5-7 degrees above average for this time of year but not expecting to tie or break records. Records (114-117) Lows in the low 80s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk