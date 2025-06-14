Extreme Heat This Father's Day Weekend

Light winds, clear skies with lows in the 70s and low 80s tonight. Hotter this Father’s Day weekend with highs reaching 107–108° and breezy at times. Gusts around 20 mph. Extreme Heat Warning on Sunday 10am-10pm.

Dry with triple digit heat will continue next week 105-108. We'll be 5-7 degrees above average for this time of year but not expecting to tie or break records. Records (114-117) Lows in the low 80s.