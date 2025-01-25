Dry on Saturday, Rain and Snow by Sunday

Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 30s. A dry day on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s again. Weather system comes in late Saturday bringing us some rain in the valley and snow in the mountains. Sunday will be a wet day with rain and snow throughout the day. Heavier rain moves in late Sunday into Monday. The wet weather will taper off by Tuesday. Rain: 0.10"-0.50" . Snow: 3"-8" above 5000' and 8"-16" above 7000'. Winter Storm Watch in effect late Saturday through Tuesday AM for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.