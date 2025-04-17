Watch Now
Cool, Windy with Scattered Showers on Thursday

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows mainly in the 50s. Next system approaches from the north giving us scattered showers and chance of thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon. Windy with gusts up to 30 mph out of the southwest and highs in the mid 70s. Some showers around on Friday and much cooler with highs only in the mid 60s. Dry and warmer Easter Weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

