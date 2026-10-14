Cold tonight, mild with sunshine on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 52 ° Winds: NW 5-15

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 73° Winds: N 5-15 G 20

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 77° Winds: NE 15-25 G 35



Tuesday’s Haiku

Fifties overnight

Low seventies tomorrow

Plenty of sunshine

Scattered showers and storms around this evening. Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows in the low 50s. Sunny skies return on Wednesday as the area of low pressure moves out of the region with highs in the low 70s. Windy conditions later this week with gusts around 35-40 mph on Thursday and Friday as a weather system moves in. Pleasant weekend ahead with lighter winds and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.