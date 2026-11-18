TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 43° Winds: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy High: 63° Winds: SE 5-15

THURSDAY: Showers likely High: 59° Winds: SW 5-15



Tuesday’s Haiku

Low forties tonight

Mostly cloudy tomorrow

Highs in the sixties

Mostly clear and cold tonight with overnight temps in the low 40s. A cool and dry Wednesday with increasing clouds as the next system approaches the region tomorrow night into Thursday. Showers likely on Thursday and some snow in the mountains with this colder system. Dry and chilly on Friday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday and will continue through early next week.