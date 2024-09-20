Chance Storms Today and Tonight

LAS VEGAS — We wake to spotty thundershowers on the west side of the Las Vegas valley at 6:00 a.m. The downpours are moving west, toward the Spring Mountains. It's partly cloudy early, with mid 60s to low 70s around Southern Nevada. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s as showers and storms form over the mountains and drift west. The chance of rain, thunder, and gusty winds is 20% in Las Vegas today and climbs to 40% this evening, before lingering at 20% after midnight. Lows tonight drop to the upper 60s. Ample sunshine this weekend as we approach 90° Saturday and reach the low 90s Sunday. Lows at night in the upper 60s increase to the low 70s Sunday night through next week. Fall starts at 5:43 a.m. Sunday and coincides with a stretch of above-average highs in the mid 90s that lasts next week through the following weekend.