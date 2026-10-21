TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 66 ° Winds: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers & storms High: 80° Winds: SE 10-15 G25

THURSDAY: Chance of showers & storms High: 73° Winds: S 10-15 G25



Tuesday’s Haiku

Mid sixties tonight

Chance of t-storms tomorrow

Highs around eighty

Mostly clear and tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Breezy with a chance of showers and storms on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves in from the Pacific Northwest. Gusts around 25 mph. The chance of showers and storms will continue on Thursday. Dry weather Friday and through the weekend with highs in the 70s.

