TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 66 ° Winds: SE 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers & storms High: 80° Winds: SE 10-15 G25
THURSDAY: Chance of showers & storms High: 73° Winds: S 10-15 G25
Tuesday’s Haiku
Mid sixties tonight
Chance of t-storms tomorrow
Highs around eighty
Mostly clear and tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Breezy with a chance of showers and storms on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves in from the Pacific Northwest. Gusts around 25 mph. The chance of showers and storms will continue on Thursday. Dry weather Friday and through the weekend with highs in the 70s.