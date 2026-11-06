Breezy North Winds Return on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 54° Winds: NW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 73° Winds: NW 10-15 G 25

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 73° Winds: NE 5-15



Thursday’s Haiku

Cool temps overnight

Sunny and mild on Friday

Gusty northwest winds

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s. Stronger north winds return on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure moves to our east and high pressure builds to our west, creating a tight pressure gradient across the region. Gusts up to 25 mph in Las Vegas and up to 40 mph in the Colorado River Valley.Lighter winds this weekend in Las Vegas with sunny and mild temperatures. The quiet weather will stay with us next week.

