A Wet Start to the Work Week

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Cool with showers and storms on Monday as the weather system remains over the region. Highs in the upper 60s. Slight chance of showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s. Dry and warmer return to the region as the area of low pressure moves off to the east. We'll be in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday and much warmer by the weekend.