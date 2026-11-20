TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 44° Winds: SW 15-20 G 35

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 59° Winds: N 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 59° Winds: Light & Variable



Thursday’s Haiku

Cold and windy night

Sunny and cool on Friday

Highs in the fifties

Partly cloudy and windy tonight with overnight temps in the 40s and gusts up to 35 mph as the system moves through. Sunshine returns on Friday with cool temperatures and light winds. Quiet weather continues through the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Dry, cool and pleasant conditions stick around next week.

