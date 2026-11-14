A Seasonably Cool Weekend

TONIGHT:Partly cloudy Low: 55° Winds: S 15-20 G 35

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High: 69° Winds: NW 5-15

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy High: 68° Winds: NW 5-15



Friday’s Haiku

Still windy tonight

Partly cloudy this weekend

Highs in the sixties

Scattered showers around this evening, followed by slight chance of showers overnight. The strong winds will continue through late tonight with gusts up to 35-40 mph. Breezy early on Saturday, then lighter winds by the afternoon hours. Pleasant day on Sunday. Highs in the 60s this weekend. Rain chances continue into next week as weather systems move through our region. Highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s.