A Nice Fall Day on Thursday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 52° Winds: W 5-10

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy High: 69° Winds: NE 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 72° Winds: NE 5-15 G 25



Wednesday’s Haiku

Low fifties tonight

Partly cloudy on Thursday

Highs in the sixties

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 50s. Partly cloudy and cool on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Stronger north winds return on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure moves to our east and high pressure builds to our west, creating a tight pressure gradient across the region. Gusts up to 25 mph in Las Vegas. We stay dry through the weekend with highs in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

