A Beautiful Fall Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 62 ° Winds: NE 5-10

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High: 79° Winds: NE 5-15

SUNDAY: Sunny High: 79° Winds: Light NE



Friday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

A beautiful fall weekend

Highs around eighty

Clear, cool and calmer tonight with lows in the 60s. A pleasant fall weekend ahead in Southern Nevada with partly cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the upper 70s. The quiet weather will continue on Monday before rain chances return on Tuesday and linger through late week. Cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s.

