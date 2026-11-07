A Beautiful Fall Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 54° Winds: NW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 74° Winds: NE 5-15

SUNDAY: Sunny High: 74° Winds: Light & Variable



Friday’s Haiku

Pleasant fall weekend

Sunny skies and light north winds

Seasonable temps

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Lighter winds this weekend as high pressure builds into the region. Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. The quiet weather will continue through most of next week. We’ll have highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Chance of showers next weekend. We’ll keep you posted.