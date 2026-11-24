TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 45° Winds: NW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 62° Winds: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny High: 63° Winds: Light NE



Monday’s Haiku

Mid forties tonight

Cool and sunny tomorrow

Highs in the sixties

Partly cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the mid 40s. Sunshine returns Tuesday as high pressure remains overhead with highs in the low 60s. More clouds on Wednesday as a system moves across the region. Winds will remain light in Las Vegas, but stronger north winds are expected in the Colorado River Valley Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts up to 35–40 mph. Sunshine and milder temperatures return on Thanksgiving Day as high pressure builds back in. Highs will climb into the upper 60s.