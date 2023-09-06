13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, September 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Dry weather continues in Southern Nevada through the weekend. Temperatures have dropped to the upper 60s and low 70s around Las Vegas early this morning. Sunshine sends highs to the mid 90s as southeast gusts reach 15-20 mph. Expect a warming trend to the mid and upper 90s Thursday and 100°-101° Friday through Sunday. Nighttime lows drop to the mid 70s this week and the upper 70s this weekend. Daytime gusts reach 20 mph Thursday, 25 mph Friday, and 20 mph Saturday. Lighter gusts of 15 mph return Sunday through early next week. High pressure drifting from New Mexico to Central Mexico encourages a dry southwest flow aloft, although a small chance for isolated showers and storms develops Monday through Wednesday.