13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, November 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS — November starts on a chilly note, with 40s and 50s early alongside calm conditions. We've got high clouds overhead but mostly sunny conditions prevail today. Highs remain a bit below-average in the low 70s, but trend milder the rest of the week. Lows tonight will drop to either side of 50°. Expect dry weather with light breezes the next several days as highs hover in the mid 70s Thursday through the weekend. Thicker clouds are in the forecast Friday and even more so Saturday. We "fall back" Saturday night, gaining an hour of sleep, but get ready for sunset to shift from 5:41 p.m. on Saturday to 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. Correspondingly, sunrise will shift from 7:06 a.m. to 6:07 a.m. No rain chances are expected over the next seven days. A round of southwest breezes returns next Tuesday, and temperatures will drop from the low 70s then to the upper 60s by the middle of next week.