13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Sep. 8, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 80s this morning with a clear sky but temperatures return to 108° this afternoon as an Excessive Heat Warning continues. Moderate wildfire smoke will deliver a hazy sky at times, otherwise we'll be sunny with southeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Lows tonight dip to the low 80s, which remains above average for September. An uptick in humidity Thursday as south winds blow at 15-20 mph yields a 10% rain chance in the valley and a 40% rain chance in the mountains. Highs in Las Vegas Thursday reach 105°, and the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Thursday evening. Friday delivers another isolated rain chance in the valley with scattered storms in the higher terrain. Highs remain 5° to 10° above-average from Friday through early next week, staying above 100° but below 105°. Breezes will linger from the south or southwest with gusts up to 20-25 mph across the weekend. Low temperatures remain in the low 80s during this stretch. There are signs that this hot weather pattern will moderate by the middle of next week and highs could drop to the upper 90s starting next Wednesday.