13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's sunny and wake-up temperatures are in the low and mid 60s to start Wednesday. We'll see 70s by 9:00 a.m. and 80s by 11:00 a.m. before a high of 86° at 4:00 p.m. alongside light northeast breezes at 5-15 mph. This evening quickly drops into the 70s, with lows back down to the low 60s the rest of the work week. Highs remain in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday with more sun than clouds. South wind gusts reach 20 mph Friday afternoon before a round of strong 45 mph gusts from the southwest Saturday afternoon and night. Blowing dust and crosswinds while driving are both expected on Saturday as highs reach the low 80s with a partly cloudy sky. There's a 20% chance for a shower late Saturday through early Sunday as a cold front crosses Southern Nevada. A shift in the wind to the north by Sunday morning delivers gusts to 25 mph and a big drop in temperatures, with upper 50s early and daytime highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. This will be our coolest weather since early May! Lingering north breezes at 25 mph on Monday with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s and afternoon readings in the low 70s. Nighttime temperatures should stay in the low 50s in Las Vegas through most of next week, as daytime highs hover in the mid 70s for the rest of the week.