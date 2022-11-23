13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's a cold start in the upper 30s and low 40s at sunrise in Las Vegas with a partly cloudy sky and calm conditions. Mostly sunny weather this afternoon as temperatures reach the mid 60s with northeast winds at 5-15 mph. It's mainly clear this evening and tonight as breezes pick up to 10-20 mph and lows fall to the low 40s. Your Thanksgiving forecast delivers north winds at 15-25 mph in Las Vegas with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 60s. Plan on quiet weather with highs in the low 60s Friday through the weekend. Next week, a weather system kicks up the wind Monday and Tuesday and delivers the chance of passing showers. Highs drop from near 60° Monday to the low 50s on Tuesday.