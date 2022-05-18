13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 70s at sunrise with a jump to the low 80s expected by 8 a.m. and low 90s by 11 a.m. We'll return to the upper 90s this afternoon as southeast breezes at 5-15 mph alongside a mostly sunny sky. This evening's temperatures dip from the low 90s at sunset into the 80s, with late night lows in the low 70s. A Red Flag Warning for elevated fire danger on Thursday as southwest winds increase to 35 mph and highs approach 101° with a mix of sunshine and partial clouds. A drop to the upper 80s Friday as north gusts reach 25 mph. We'll remain in the upper 80s Saturday as southeast gusts reach 25 mph in the afternoon. Nighttime lows will be cooler, in the 60s, on Friday night and Saturday night. Daytime temperatures jump to the mid 90s Sunday, upper 90s Monday, and 100° Tuesday with sunshine and gusts to 20-25 mph each afternoon. Lows will be in the low 70s each of those nights.