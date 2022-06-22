LAS VEGAS — Clouds are widespread this morning and a few light rain showers are around. We start in the 70s and 80s, and afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s as peaks of sun increase. This evening, tonight, and early Thursday also deliver a passing shower or thundershower chance as lows drip to the upper 70s. Lingering humidity on Thursday helps a few daytime thundershowers develop. Highs surge past 100° with partly cloudy conditions and southwest breezes at 15-25 mph. Friday is mainly dry and 102°, and the weekend sees highs near 105°. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning (or wait until the sun is going down), in addition to drinking extra water, taking breaks in the air conditioning, avoiding excess caffeine and alcohol, and keeping a close eye on pets, kids, and the elderly.