13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, February 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Northwest winds continue at 25-35 mph this morning, so temperatures in the 30s feel more like the 20s! Gusts are closer to 45 mph on the west side of the Las Vegas valley. Highs will be confined to the low 50s today, which is more than 10° below-average for mid-February. Sunshine and dry air are expected, but the winds will last through the afternoon and evening. Breezes linger at 10-20 mph tonight, so lows in the low 30s will again feel like the 20s. Thursday looks sunny with low 30s early and highs near 50° with a partly cloudy afternoon. Breezes from the northeast at 10-15 mph will accentuate the chill. Friday is still a little breezy (northeast 10-15 mph) with sunrise temperatures in the low 30s and daytime highs in the low 50s with mostly cloudy conditions. The weekend delivers upper 50s Saturday with more clouds than sun. Low 60s return Sunday for the first time in nearly a week, with mostly sunny weather and breezes from the southeast at 5-15 mph. Mid 60s are expected Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny weather, which is above-average for this time of late winter!