13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Below-average weather is here through early next week. Grab your winter coat again today as we start in the low 30s around Las Vegas, with upper 20s in a couple of our colder neighborhoods. Winds will be light today (northeast 5-10 mph) with ample sunshine. Highs return to 51° this afternoon. It's mainly clear this evening (just a few high clouds approaching from the west) as we drop through the 40s and back into the mid 30s late tonight through early tomorrow. Partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with northeast gusts to 20 mph in Las Vegas and 30-35 mph gusts down the Colorado River in Laughlin. This weekend looks calm around Las Vegas with a mix of sun and high clouds. We'll start near freezing each weekend morning, with a high of 48° Saturday and 52° Sunday. Plan on mid 50s for highs next week, and there's a chance we'll climb above-average to the upper 50s to near 60° by the end of next week (just a few days before Christmas).