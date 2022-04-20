13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Apr. 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Today looks breezy (not as windy as yesterday) but otherwise pleasant with a mostly sunny sky, wake up temperatures in the low 60s, and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Plan on south gusts to 20 mph early this morning, then southwest gusts to 25 mph from mid-morning through afternoon. Evening gusts to 30 mph will linger at 25 mph tonight as lows dip around 60°. Thursday delivers another round of strong winds with southwest gusts to 40-45 mph in the afternoon and evening. Sunshine gives way to partly cloudy weather as the afternoon winds pick up and highs approach 80°. Thursday night remains windy, with lows in the mid 50s, while thickening clouds set the stage for scattered showers by Friday morning. There's a 40% rain chance Friday morning and afternoon, and a big drop to 70° for a high as west gusts hit 35 mph. The weekend looks a bit breezy, but nice. Saturday sees north gusts to 25 mph and highs in the mid 70s with sunshine. Highs reach the upper 70s Sunday with sunshine and northeast gusts to 25 mph. After mid 80s Monday (with calm conditions) we expect a stretch of warm weather (low 90s) to return Tuesday through the start of the following weekend. No big rounds of wind are expected next week. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s through this weekend, before climbing to the low 60s next week.