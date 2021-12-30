13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Dec. 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mostly sunny conditions give way to thick clouds late this evening, but showers remain isolated (at best) through this evening.

Widespread rain spread across Las Vegas late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, sticking around until lunchtime or early Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures tonight drop to near 40°, and highs tomorrow will be limited to the upper 40s. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for elevations above 4,000 feet. Expect 12" of snow near Mountain Springs on Highway 160, and potentially 24" of snow for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon.

It's possible that neighborhoods above 3,000 feet (like Summerlin West and Anthem) could see some snow mix with the rain, but accumulation seems unlikely.

Thursday night drops to near 40°, and Friday looks mainly dry (rain chance is only 20%) with highs in the low 50s and northwest breezes at 10-15 mph. We'll be in the upper 30s with north winds at 10-15 mph at midnight to ring in 2022, so bundle up.

On Saturday (Jan. 1) Las Vegas looks sunny and chilly with north gusts up to 15 mph and wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s, followed by daytime highs in the mid 40s. Similar cold and bright weather continues Sunday, although it should be calmer.