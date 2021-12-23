13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Dec. 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An active weather pattern is in store over the days leading into Christmas. We have a Pacific Northwest low pressure system that is starting to dig southward. Troughing across the Southwest will bring snow showers across Sierra Nevada today. High elevation snow will move into the Southern Great Basin on Thursday.

Precipitation will spill over into the valley Thursday. We won’t see as much sun this week as partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies will hold over the region. As this upper-level disturbance keeps deepening and strengthening, our rain chances increase Thursday. There is going to be the chance for scattered to widespread showers around the Las Vegas valley late Wednesday through the weekend. On and off again showers are possible during these days with moderate rainfall possible at times. Snow showers are likely for the mountains. Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be the wettest days but this moist tropical air mass will hang over the region through the weekend and next week. The heaviest precipitation looks to stay over the Sierra’s with possible impacts to Owens Valley. Accumulating snowfall is also possible for the Spring Mountains. Upwards to 3-7 inches are possible for Kyle and Lee Canyon. This system has the potential to delay or change travel conditions leading into the holiday.

Winds will pick up around the city for the end of the week, creating gusty conditions at some points over the holiday weekend. Temperatures will hit the 60s for Thursday and Friday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s for the holiday. Clouds will start to break for the weekend with some periods of sun! There are going to be slight chances for isolated showers and mountain snow showers through next week.