13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's partly cloudy and in the upper 50s this Election Day morning. South breezes at 10-20 mph early today will strengthen to 30-40 mph this afternoon and evening as temperatures hover in the mid 60s and rain showers cross Las Vegas. The west side of town may see more than 0.25" of rain, while the east side of the valley picks up less than 0.10" between this afternoon, this evening, and tonight. Lows tonight will drop to near 50° as gusts to 25 mph continue as showers depart Southern Nevada before sunrise on Wednesday. Snowfall above 7,000 feet with this system will tally 10"-20" with gusts of 55 mph causing very difficult travel this afternoon, tonight, and Wednesday morning. Calm conditions (gusts under 10-15 mph) are here Thursday, Friday, this weekend, and early next week. We'll be mostly sunny and dry during that stretch, although it looks cool. Morning lows in the low 40s and daytime highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected, which is below-average for early November.