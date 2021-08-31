LAS VEGAS —Today delivers mostly cloudy and humid conditions with 50% chances for rain and storms this morning, especially this afternoon, and tonight. Highs should be limited to the upper 90s as a result with a south wind at 15-25 mph. Wednesday delivers spotty rain chances (30%) and highs in the mid 90s. Thursday lingers in the upper 90s with a small 10% rain chance, but sunny weather drives highs back near 100° Friday through next weekend.
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 2021
Showers and storms expected today.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 09:02:10-04
