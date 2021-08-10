13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, 2021

Watch
LAS VEGAS —Rain chances pick up to 20% in the valley this afternoon and evening as a result of increased humidity. We start in the upper 80s with sunshine this morning, and will finish around 102° with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances continue at 20% on Wednesday as clouds increase and highs are again limited to 102°. Rain chances will be isolated at best in Las Vegas Thursday through Saturday, around 10%, with highs ranging from 103° to 106° those days with a mix of sun and partial clouds. Rain chances climb back to 20% to finish the weekend on Sunday as well as Monday, which should keep highs a bit closer to the 100° mark. Nighttime lows will be in the low and mid 80s during this stretch.

