13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Jun. 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued Thursday through Saturday for southern Nevada as temperatures climb to record values to close out the week. It's important to stay hydrated with these extreme temperatures and limit time outside during peak heating hours. If possible, shift outdoor activities before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. and takes lots of breaks in the shade when spending time outside. Highs land near 105º in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon with dinner time temps in the upper 90s under a clear sky with a light breeze. Lows only drop to the low to mid 80s ahead of sunrise each morning through the end of the week, offering little relief from the heat. Highs increase to 106º Wednesday, 107º Thursday, 108º Friday, and 109º Saturday. We expect to at least tie, if not break, daily high temperature records Friday and Saturday with the potential to set record warm low temperatures those days as well. Sunny skies and dry conditions stick around through the next 7 days. Gusts 25-30 mph increase this weekend, helping to drop temps back to the upper 90s by the start of next week.