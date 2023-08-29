13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, August 29, 2023

LAS VEGAS — The heat is on the next couple days. Las Vegas starts in the low 80s at sunrise, then sees 90s by 9 a.m., 103° by noon, and a high of 108° by 4 p.m. An Excessive Heat Warning is still in place for Overton, Lake Mead, Boulder City, and the Colorado River Valley including Laughlin. Southwest gusts pick up to 25 mph today, 30 mph Wednesday, and 40 mph Thursday and Friday, which would likely kick up some dust and hurt air quality. Weekend gusts linger at 30 mph Saturday and 25 mph Sunday. Spotty thundershower chances are expected Thursday (10%), Friday (30%), Saturday (20%), and Sunday (10%) as monsoon moisture gets pulled north. Highs sizzle at 108° Wednesday, hover at 104° Thursday, then dip to the mid 90s Friday and Saturday as clouds and rain chances and humidity increases. We'll stay in the low 90s Sunday into early next week.

To beat the late summer heat early this week, avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.