13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, September 29, 2022

Mostly sunny and warm today. South gusts to 20 mph this afternoon and evening.
The September 29, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:05 AM, Sep 29, 2022
LAS VEGAS — Mostly sunny this morning with sunrise temperatures in the 70s alongside some humidity. A quick warm-up through the 80s from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with highs in the mid 90s by 3:00 p.m. A few isolated storms are expected over the mountains of southern Clark County, but the chance is only 10% in Las Vegas. Southwest winds will blow at 15-20 mph this afternoon and this evening. Nighttime lows will dip to the mid 70s. Highs hover in the mid 90s Friday with southwest winds at 15-20 mph in the afternoon and evening. Plenty of sun on Friday and Saturday. Highs range between 93° and 94° from this weekend through Wednesday of next week. Nighttime lows will remain in the low 70s during this dry, calm stretch of weather.

