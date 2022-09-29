13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, September 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Mostly sunny this morning with sunrise temperatures in the 70s alongside some humidity. A quick warm-up through the 80s from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with highs in the mid 90s by 3:00 p.m. A few isolated storms are expected over the mountains of southern Clark County, but the chance is only 10% in Las Vegas. Southwest winds will blow at 15-20 mph this afternoon and this evening. Nighttime lows will dip to the mid 70s. Highs hover in the mid 90s Friday with southwest winds at 15-20 mph in the afternoon and evening. Plenty of sun on Friday and Saturday. Highs range between 93° and 94° from this weekend through Wednesday of next week. Nighttime lows will remain in the low 70s during this dry, calm stretch of weather.