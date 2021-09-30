13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Sep. 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Readings are in the upper 50s and low 60s at sunrise with northwest winds at 15-25 mph across the north valley. Sunshine is the rule today, and not much wildfire smoke is expected. Temperatures climb to the mid 70s at noon and the low 80s this afternoon as northeast breezes linger at 10-20 mph. Evening temperatures drop through the 70s and dip to the 60s by midnight. Late night and early morning lows dip to the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs climb from the mid 80s Friday to the upper 80s Saturday to near 90° Sunday with mostly sunny conditions and light winds. Rain chances run at 10% to 20% next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as a system swings across the Desert Southwest. That should drop highs from 90° Monday to the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.