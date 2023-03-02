13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, March 2, 2023

LAS VEGAS — We've got 30 mph northwest gusts early this morning, so temperatures in the 40s feel like the 30s. Breezes diminish to 10-20 mph at lunchtime and drop to 5-15 mph by late afternoon as sunshine sends highs to the mid 50s. Evening readings drop through the 40s with clear and calm conditions, and overnight lows drop to the mid 30s. Friday looks sunny and calm, with mid 30s at sunrise and reaching the upper 50s in the afternoon alongside east breezes at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy weather arrives this weekend with 30 mph southwest gusts Saturday (64°) and 30 mph southwest gusts Sunday (61°). Near 60° highs continue early next week with winds under 15 mph Monday and Tuesday before building back to 20 mph Wednesday under a partly cloudy and dry sky. Lows this weekend and next week will be in the mid 30s to near 40° in most spots.