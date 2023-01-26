Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, January 26, 2023

Breezy and cold today.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jan 26, 2023
LAS VEGAS — Temperatures are in the 30s and low 40s this morning, and northeast winds at 15-25 mph will accentuate the chill. Sunny weather continues the next few days. Afternoon highs are limited to the mid 50s as northeast winds continue at 10-20 mph. Breezes fall under 10 mph tonight, with readings falling through the 40s this evening into the mid 30s late tonight. We'll enjoy a calm stretch Friday and Saturday with breezes limited to 5-10 mph, although it remains cold with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and daytime highs in the mid 50s. Sunday sees southwest winds at 15-25 mph and increasing clouds as our next weather system approaches. There's a 10% rain chance in Las Vegas on Sunday, and a more likely 30% chance on Monday. Light snow is expected in the mountains Sunday through Monday. That system brings northwest winds at 20 mph by Monday afternoon, limiting highs to near 50° with clouds accompanying the showers. Monday night tumbles to the low 30s as northwest winds linger, and north winds Tuesday will keep highs in the upper 40s, about a dozen degrees below the norm for the final day of January. February begins on a chilly foot with sub-freezing sunrise temperatures on Wednesday and afternoon highs again in the upper 40s.

