13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, February 23, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Today starts in the mid 30s with southwest winds at 20-30 mph and a partly cloudy sky. Highs are limited to the upper 40s as southwest gusts approach 40 mph and a 40% chance of showers develops. Like yesterday, a combination of snow and graupel, and possibly rain, is expected. Amounts would be light, but streets may briefly turn damp and visibility near the showers will decrease. Shower chances diminish this evening. Lows tonight fall to the low 30s under a partly cloudy sky and winds will temporarily dip below 15 mph. Southeast gusts on Friday hit 30 mph, and morning temperatures in the 30s won't warm beyond the low 50s in the afternoon as clouds gather. The chance for rain showers is about 30% Friday afternoon, but climbs to 60% Friday night, and 80% on Saturday. Rain amounts look heavy (by Las Vegas standards) with more than 0.50" of rainfall in the forecast between Friday night and Saturday night. Temperatures Saturday start in the low 40s and highs are limited to the low 50s as east and south breezes blow at 10-20 mph. Sunday looks dry, with mid 30s in the morning and low 50s in the afternoon along partly cloudy conditions and southwest breezes at 10-20 mph. Readings rise to the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday, but another system could bring rain back to the forecast Wednesday.